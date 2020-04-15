Photo: File

Television pundit Ramiz Raja has thrown his weight behind under-fire compatriot Shoaib Akhtar, saying that he too is in favour of holding a bilateral fundraising series between Pakistan and India.

According to the former skipper, a series between the two cricketing rivals could soften the financial blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m in favour of holding a series against India. It will help alleviate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. We will need to take small steps to help those affected,” he said.

With those remarks Raja sided with Akhtar, who had caught flak from across the border for his suggestion.

"You are bound to get massive viewership for the games as for the first time in a while both the countries will be playing each other. And whatever funds are generated through this can be donated equally to the government of India and Pakistan to fight this pandemic," Akhtar had said.



Ramiz Raja comes to Shoaib Akhtar's rescue over Pakistan-India series idea