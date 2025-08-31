Khurram Shahzad stars as Worcestershire beat Somerset to reach One-Day Cup final

Khurram Shahzad of Worcestershire Rapids is congratulated on the wicket of David Willey of Northamptonshire Steelbacks during the Vitality Blast match between Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Worcestershire Rapids at The County Ground on July 06, 2025 in Northampton, England. - ECB

WORCESTER: Worcestershire stormed into the final of the One-Day Cup after defeating Somerset by 131 runs in the first semifinal at County Ground, New Road, on Sunday.

Batting first, Worcestershire posted 275-9 in their 50 overs, anchored by a solid 85-run opening stand between Brett D'Oliveira and Daniel Lategan.

Lategan top-scored with a fine 78 off 82 deliveries, while D'Oliveira contributed 45 from 54 balls.

Henry Cullen chipped in with 32 off 30, while Matthew Waite and Ethan Brookes added 24 runs each. Tom Taylor provided late fireworks with an unbeaten 22 off just 10 balls.

For Somerset, Ben Green was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-52 in his 10 overs. Kasey Aldridge and Jack Leach claimed two wickets apiece, while Tom Lammonby picked up one.

In reply, Somerset faltered badly, bowled out for just 141 in 29.2 overs, undone by a fiery spell from Pakistani pacer Khurram Shahzad.

He ripped through the batting order with raw pace, claiming 4-36 in seven overs, including two maidens.

Somerset skipper James Rew was the top scorer with 47 off 55 balls, while opener Archie Vaughan added 23 from 32 deliveries.

Ben Green (14) and Jack Leach (13) offered some resistance from the tail, but the rest of the lineup failed to make an impact.

Supporting Shahzad, Ethan Brookes picked up three wickets, Ben Allison grabbed two, and Waite chipped in with one.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-arm pacer from Pakistan has now taken 12 wickets in the tournament at an impressive economy rate of 5.73.

For the unversed, Worcestershire will now face Hampshire in the final at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on September 20.