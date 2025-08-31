Khawaja Nafay among three Pakistan players set to feature in Canada Super 60

Khawaja Nafay plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 10, 2024. - AFP

VANCOUVER: Pakistan’s emerging batter Khawaja Nafay, veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, and former spinner Saeed Ajmal are all set to feature in the upcoming Canada Super 60, as the six participating teams have finalised their line-ups.

Ajmal will represent the Mississauga Masters, while Nafay and Malik will turn out for the Whiterock Warriors in the tournament.

The Canada Super 60, an exciting ten-over-a-side cricket league featuring some of the world’s top players, will take place at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver from October 8 to 13.

The competition marks a historic moment for Canadian cricket, as it will be the first time international cricket of this scale is played indoors, under lights, at a premier venue on Canada’s West Coast.

Malik, a former Pakistan captain, brings a wealth of experience to the event.

The 42-year-old has amassed 13,571 runs in 557 matches at a strike rate of 127.24, including 83 half-centuries. He currently ranks as the fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 history.

Nafay, has already gained valuable franchise league exposure, having featured in both the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In eight BPL matches, he scored 214 runs at a strike rate of 135.44, with three half-centuries. In the PSL, he has 234 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 130.00, including two fifties.

Recently, he represented Pakistan Shaheens in the Top End T20 Series, where he scored 89 runs in five matches, highlighted by a 61-run knock against Bangladesh ‘A’.

Ajmal remains one of Pakistan’s most accomplished spinners in the shorter format. He represented the national side in 64 T20Is, claiming 85 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.36.

While his franchise league experience is limited, he has played in the PSL (10 matches, 9 wickets), the BPL (5 matches, 4 wickets), and had a brief stint in the Big Bash League (1 match, 1 wicket) with Adelaide Strikers.

Canada Super 60 All Squads:

Whiterock Warriors: Dawid Malan, Chris Lynn, Shoaib Malik, Rishi Dhawan, Khawaja Nafay, Peter Siddle, Joe Clarke, Jack Jarvis, Ali Sheikh, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Kaleem Sana, Nicholas Kirton, Sukhjinder Singh, Ajayveer, Hundal, Harman Bahia.

Toronto Sixers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Dan Christian, Waqar Salamkheil, Daniel Sams, Mark Watt, Manpreet Singh, Bas De Leede, Newab Singh, Shivam Sharma Jr, Navneet Dhaliwal, Shivam Sharma, Jagmandeep Paul.

Brampton Blitz: Quinton De Kock, Richard Gleeson, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Piyush Chawla, Roelof Van Der Merwe, David Wiese, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Yuvraj Samra, Rishiv Joshi, Anoop Chima.

Montreal Tigers: Shakib Al Hasan, Josh Brown, Tom Moores, Nick Hobson, Isuru Udana, Ryan Higgins, Andrew Tye, Junaid Siddique, Dradley Currie, Ben Manenti, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ansh Patel, Shreyas Movva, Gursahib Singh, Padam Joshi.

Vancouver Kings: Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorious, Chris Wood, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Max Chu, Baltej Singh Dhanda, McKenny Clarke, Obus Pienaar, Imal Zuwak, Nauman Anwar, Ravinderpaul Singh, Jaskaran Buttar, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Gurbaz Bajwa, Tejinder Singh.

Mississauga Masters: Sikandar Raza, Imran Tahir, Ravi Bopara, Geroge Carton, Leus Du Plooy, Saeed Ajmal, Shubham Ranjane, Rushil Ugarkar, Ali Khan, Hamza Tariq, Rayyan Pathan, Zahid Shirzad, Dilraj Doel, Ali Khan.