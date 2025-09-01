Former Indian cricketer claims Virat Kohli’s ODI career is over

India's Virat Kohli looks on ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — AFP

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Sunday claimed that Virat Kohli’s One Day International (ODI) career is effectively over, stating that the former captain will now focus primarily on the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking in an interview with Indian media, Pathan added that while Kohli could still participate in first-class cricket, it would likely be for enjoyment rather than as a platform to prove himself at the international level.

"Talking about these professional cricketers, whose only focus is to play cricket for now, the biggest challenge for them would be playing regularly and staying fit," he said.

He emphasised that maintaining fitness and regular game time is a significant challenge for players who are not active in the national setup.

"Virat is going to play IPL only, and then whenever there is First-Class cricket, it would be just to play and not to prove anything. T20 has taken over and one-dayers have taken a backseat, so the number of matches has changed in both formats," Pathan said.

Pathan also reflected on conversations he had with Rohit Sharma regarding fitness and game continuity.

"World Cup 2027 won’t be a challenge if continuity of game time is maintained. Unfortunately, there will be pressure on them. I’ve spoken to Rohit Sharma, and he’s very keen about fitness," he noted.

He highlighted that Kohli and Shami are similarly focused on staying in peak condition.

"Virat, I am sure, is also very keen, based on the way he has been practising in England. I’ve also seen statements from Mohammed Shami indicating he is highly committed as well," Pathan added.

The former all-rounder stressed the importance of maintaining regular game time to avoid disruptions in form and fitness.

“I hope the communication has been very clear. Knowing Gautam (Gambhir) and Ajit (Agarkar), I think they will make it very clear in terms of expectations. Having regular game time will mitigate challenges," he remarked.

He expressed confidence that head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are aware of the needs of senior players like Kohli and Rohit.

"If you’re talking about 2027, that challenge will exist because they’re not currently playing for India. After, say, three games against Australia and IPL, if there’s a big gap, continuity breaks," Pathan concluded.