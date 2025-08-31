Daniel Dubois offered comeback fight by heavy-handed contender

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois. — Instagram/dynamite_daniel_dubois

British heavyweight boxer David Adeleye offered Daniel Dubois a comeback fight after Oleksandr Usyk's defeat, international media reported Sunday.

Dubois failed in a bid to become heavyweight king as he was knocked out by Usyk in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on July 19 in their rematch to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.

Usyk became the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Usyk first fought Daniel Dubois in August 2023, where the Ukrainian came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.

Following that defeat, the British boxer decided to make some changes to his team; he separated from his trainer, Don Charles and coach Kieran Farrell.

He added Sam Jones as his advisor, and the duo held talks with Dubois’s promoter Frank Warren to map future plans this week.

In a video on social media, Dubois said that he will announce big news soon.

“Yeah, big news announcing soon. I’ll let these guys talk about it but I’m going to be well up for it and I’m coming back,” Dubois said.

Meanwhile, huge heavyweight puncher Adeleye has said that fans would love to see Dubois and him in the ring.

“Yeah, yeah I’d love that fight. That’s a good fight. Me and Dubois used to spar each other in the gym a lot. The fans would be in for a real treat there. If you want to see a real shoot out, get me and Dubois in the ring,” Adeleye said.