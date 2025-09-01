Arshdeep Singh takes guidance from THIS player to sharpen Test skills

India's Arshdeep Singh looks on during their training session at Headingley in Leeds on June 19, 2025. — Reuters

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh on Sunday revealed that he has been taking tips from Mohammed Siraj to improve his red-ball cricket game and is determined to perform at his best in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Speaking to Indian media, Arshdeep said he talks to Siraj for guidance and uses his advice as practical tips.

“In Test cricket or red-ball cricket, there is a time when the day gets boring. In the session after lunch, mostly the ball doesn’t do anything. I spoke to Siraj, and he told me that how you enjoy that phase can determine your success in red-ball cricket. I really liked that tip,” he explained.

Arshdeep said that he has worked hard over the past few months and hopes to live up to expectations in the upcoming matches.

"In the last couple of months, I trained a lot, bowled a lot, and worked on strength and conditioning. After 15–17 overs, my body feels good, the ball is coming out well. Not many wickets yet, but they will come," he said.

Asked about staying motivated while being sidelined in England, he said, "When you are not playing, you just try to push your limits. More overs, more strength work, more training, so that whenever you get the chance, you are ready and fully fit."

Arshdeep emphasised the importance of adaptability, stating that regardless of the situation, one should enjoy playing cricket while adjusting to it.

"Right from the last Test at The Oval, I started practising with a white ball. Red ball, white ball or pink ball, you have to enjoy cricket. The aim is to put in a lot of overs and adapt quickly according to the situation, wicket and weather," he added.

Arshdeep last played competitive cricket during IPL 2025, finishing as Punjab Kings’ highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets in 17 matches.

He earned a maiden Test call-up for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and was in line to make his debut in the fourth Test but was ruled out due to a hand injury.

It is pertinent to mention that India’s Asia Cup campaign begins against UAE on September 10, followed by matches against Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19, before the Super Four stage starts on September 20.