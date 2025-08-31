Superchargers stun Brave to clinch Women’s Hundred title

Northern Superchargers’ Nicola Carey (left) and Anabelle Sutherland (right) celebrate the winning moment in The Hundred Women’s final against Southern Brave at Lord’s on August 31, 2025. — ECB

LONDON: Northern Superchargers clinched the Women’s Hundred title on Sunday with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Southern Brave here at Lord’s, thanks to a collective team effort.

Superchargers captain Hollie Jade Armitage won the toss and chose to field first, a decision that proved costly. Southern Brave managed to score 115/6 in their allotted 100 balls.

Freya Kemp was the standout batter for Southern Brave, scoring 26 runs off 16 balls with four fours.

Dani Wyatt contributed 25 runs off 20 balls, including one six and two fours. Sophie Devine added a slow 23 runs off 28 balls with two boundaries, while opener Maia Bouchier scored 13 off 11 balls, hitting one six and one four.

Laura Wolvaardt fell for a golden duck, while Mady Villiers made 17, Chloe Tryon scored five and captain Georgia Adams managed just one run.

For Superchargers, Kate Cross and Annabel Sutherland took two wickets each, while Lucy Higham claimed one.

Chasing a modest target of 116, Superchargers made light work of the total, reaching it in 88 balls for the loss of three wickets.

Nicola Carey played a key role in the chase, scoring 35 runs off 25 balls with five boundaries. Anabelle Sutherland contributed 28 runs off 25 balls, including a six and a four.

Phoebe Litchfield added a quick 26 runs off 13 balls with one six and four fours. Opener Davina Perrin scored 17 off 16 balls with three boundaries before being dismissed.

For Southern Brave, Sophie Devine, Mady Villiers, and Chloie Tyron each took one wicket, but their efforts proved insufficient.