Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton calls Dutch GP crash ‘very unusual’

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (44) after finishing third in the F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens on May 3, 2025. — Reuters

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton called the Dutch Grand Prix crash ‘very unusual’, international media reported on Sunday.

Hamilton crashed out on the 23rd lap of the Dutch Grand Prix. He was looking to undercut teammate Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell when raindrops started to fall at Zandvoort, and he crashed into the barriers at turn four before reaching the pits.

He got loose on the corner, going over the wet line on the banking and collided with the wall, bringing out the safety car.

It is the first time that Hamilton has retired from a race as a Ferrari driver.

Following the accident, speaking in the media pen, Hamilton, who qualified in P7, was not sure about the reason for the crash. But he admitted that it was ‘very unusual’ to get out so early.

“I’m really not sure. I’ll have to look back at it. But yeah, as I went up the bank, the rear snapped out and I couldn’t recover it,” Hamilton said.

When Hamilton was asked about the car, he said the car was a bit twitchy, but his pace was looking decent.

“I mean, yeah. It was a bit twitchy, the car,” Hamilton added.

“But I think we made real progress this weekend and my pace was looking pretty decent, I was catching George. I think I had the pace of the few cars ahead of me, but very unusual to not finish a race and to go out so early.

“It’s definitely not great, but it is what it is.”