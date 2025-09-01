Former India coach urges Jasprit Bumrah to skip IPL to prioritise national duty

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing South Africa's Marco Jansen during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024. — ICC

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun on Sunday backed the idea of star players like Jasprit Bumrah skipping the Indian Premier League (IPL) if it helps them stay fit for upcoming international series.

Speaking to Indian media ahead of Asia Cup, Arun emphasised that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would need to send a clear message and players should be 'adequately compensated' for the time they forgo in the IPL.

"Definitely, this (resting players during IPL) would help. Especially when you want to preserve bowlers. Like, it’s okay for a batter or a spinner to play all formats.

"But for a fast bowler, playing too much cricket doesn’t give enough time to work on the physical front. So yes, this definitely can be looked into. Players like Bumrah or any other bowler crucial for a particular series can be rested and adequately compensated," Arun said.

Arun added that if players are properly compensated and guided by the BCCI as they are under contract, it would be a fair approach.

"From Cricket Australia, where pacers such as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc often skip the IPL to focus on international commitments, something India has not traditionally practiced," he remarked.

Notably, Bumrah suffered a serious back injury in January but made a strong comeback during the IPL, featuring in 12 consecutive games as Mumbai Indians reached the second Qualifier.

With the season extended due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the England Test series began just weeks after the IPL concluded.

Bumrah, along with captain Shubman Gill and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, had previously confirmed he would play only three of the five Tests in England, skipping the final match despite the series being on the line.

He is now available for the Asia Cup 2025, which starts in September and will be played in the T20 format.