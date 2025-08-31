Nissanka shines as Sri Lanka clinch series with victory over Zimbabwe in second ODI

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams (right) delivers a ball as Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka (left) looks on during the second ODI in Harare on August 31, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Pathum Nissanka’s brilliant century and captain Charith Asalanka’s half-century helped Sri Lanka seal the series 2-0 with a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI played in Harare on Sunday.

Sri Lanka captain Asalanka won the toss and chose to field first, a decision that proved correct. Zimbabwe managed to post 277/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Ben Curran was the standout batter, scoring 79 runs off 95 balls with the help of nine fours. Sikandar Raza remained unbeaten with 59 runs off 55 balls, hitting one six and five fours.

Clive Madande added 36 runs with four boundaries, while opener Brian Bennett made 21 off 29 balls with two fours. Captain Sean Williams and Brendan Taylor both contributed 20 runs each.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera was the most successful bowler, claiming three wickets for 52 runs in his 10 overs. Asitha Fernando picked up two wickets for 67 runs in nine overs, while Dilshan Madushanka and Janith Liyanage took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Sri Lanka comfortably chased the target of 278 runs, reaching it in 49.3 overs with five wickets in hand.

Opener Pathum Nissanka was the star of the chase, scoring a match-winning century. He struck 16 fours on his way to 122 runs off 136 balls.

Captain Charith Asalanka played a crucial supporting role with 71 runs off 57 balls, including six fours.

Sadeera Samarawickrama made 31 off 46 balls with two fours. Nuwanidu Fernando scored 14, while Kusal Mendis fell for five.

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava claimed two wickets each, while Ernest Masuku took one, but their efforts went in vain.