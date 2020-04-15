Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has said that he is not counting on a bilateral Pakistan-India series anymore due to the unreliability of their arch-rivals, whom he accused of backing out of commitment.

The calls for the rekindling of ties between the arch-rivals reappeared after pace legend Shoaib Akhtar proposed the idea of a series to raise funds for coronavirus relief activities - a thought that was quickly rebuffed and even ridiculed from the other side of the border.

But Mani has made it clear that making plans for any series against India is not on PCB's agenda either.

“Our position is clear that we don’t want politics mixing with cricket. India in the past backed out of its commitment and that’s why we aren’t including them in our plans,” the PCB boss stated.



"Not having the India series costs us but we're not thinking about that. India are unreliable. We can't rely on cricket resuming with them anytime in the foreseeable future. If it happens, well, we face them in ICC events, which is fine.”

Meanwhile, Mani dismissed rumours that the Asia Cup's shift to Bangladesh or Dubai from Pakistan was merely speculation at this point.

Furthermore, he rejected media reports that India may not want there to be an Asia Cup this year in order to find a window for its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

“Asia Cup is not about Pakistan and India; it is about Asian countries. The revenue generated from the Cup is invested in development of the sport in our associate members,” he said.

“We haven’t decided when and where the tournament will be held. Things at this point are uncertain and that’s why we haven’t discussed much. But once things are finalised, it won’t be difficult for ACC to stage it.”

Pakistan vs India series not on our agenda either: PCB