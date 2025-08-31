Manchester United agree terms with Emi Martinez

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez in action in a match against Brentford at GTech Community Stadium in London on August 23, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United have agreed terms with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martínez, international media reported on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim is looking for a goalkeeper this season as Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have failed to impress since the arrival of the Portuguese football manager in November last year.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Royal Antwerp number one, Senne Lammens, who impressed everyone with his performance in the Belgian Pro League last year.

However, according to reports, United have now stepped up their efforts to bring Martinez before the transfer window closes on Monday, for whom they have previously failed with a loan offer earlier in the summer.

There has also been speculation that Martinez could be absent from Villa's XI against Crystal Palace in Sunday's Premier League clash amid United's interest.

Onana was miserable during the shock Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town, while Bayindir, who has started in the goal in all three encounters so far in the Premier League, made errors against Arsenal and Burnley.

United boss Amorim was asked about the mistakes in the goal following the 3-2 win over Burnley on Saturday, to which he said that you can not blame goalkeepers for everything; everybody needs improvement.

"Everybody talks about the goalkeeper," the Portuguese coach said.

"I think it is hard to be a Manchester United goalkeeper in this moment. The players are struggling a little bit with all the things around the club. That is normal. So it's not just the goalkeepers. I think everybody has to improve."