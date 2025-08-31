Harry Brook names two promising stars for England's cricket future

England's Harry Brook plays a shot during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 1, 2025. — ICC

LONDON: England captain Harry Brook on Sunday thrown his support behind Zak Crawley and Jordan Cox, urging the in-form batters to continue their strong performances in domestic cricket as they push for England white-ball call-ups.

Speaking at an interview to British media, Brook praised both players after his Northern Superchargers were eliminated from The Hundred on Saturday when their Eliminator against Trent Rockets at The Oval was abandoned due to rain.

"Everybody’s in the mix, whoever does well. Creeps [Crawley] has all the attributes to play white-ball cricket for England. He puts pressure on bowlers, manipulates the field, and plays both pace and spin well.

"The same goes for Jordan Cox, he’s an unbelievable player. It’s just about being consistent over time. It’s good to have this competition for places," Brook said.

Brook, who now prepares to lead England in a three-match ODI series against South Africa starting Tuesday at Headingley followed by three T20Is insisted he has balanced his national duties with the Hundred season.

“England cricket gets my priority. I’ve been trying my best throughout this competition to stay as fresh as I can for England,” he said.

For Brook’s Superchargers, the rain-ruined Eliminator was a cruel ending. Having qualified for the knockouts for the first time, they were denied a shot at the final after Rockets progressed thanks to a higher group-stage finish.

"It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get through but that’s cricket. We’ve had an unbelievable season. This competition’s been so much fun, playing with some really good lads and alongside Fred [head coach Andrew Flintoff], who’s an absolute legend. I’ve had a lot of fun," Brook reflected.

Crawley, primarily known for his Test exploits with 59 caps, impressed in this year’s Hundred, finishing third on the men’s run charts with 280 runs.

Cox, who topped the charts with 327 runs, has already represented England in five limited-overs internationals.