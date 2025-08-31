Osaka defends US Open host city after Medvedev, Ostapenko controversies

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her second round match against Hailey Baptiste of the US at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 28, 2025. — Reuters

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka defends host city New York’s atmosphere following Daniil Medvedev and Jelena Ostapenko controversies in the US Open, international media reported on Sunday.

Medvedev lashed out at chair umpire Greg Allensworth during his first round defeat to France’s Benjamin Bonzi, which caused the match to be paused for about six minutes following a missed first serve on a match point at 5-4 in the third set by the French due to an interruption caused by a photographer.

Chair umpire Allensworth gave Bonzi a first serve instead of a second, which prompted furious Medvedev to explode at the official and ignited the crowd, preventing Bonzi from serving.

Another controversy happened when the routine post-match handshake turned hostile when Ostapenko lashed out at her opponent, accusing American Taylor Townsend of poor sportsmanship.

"She told me I had no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S.," Townsend revealed afterwards.

"I'm looking forward to it. I mean, I beat her in Canada outside the U.S., so let's see what else she has to say," she added.

Ostapenko was defeated by Townsend 7-5, 6-1 in a fiery second-round encounter at the US Open.

However, Naomi Osaka has defended the host city’s atmosphere, saying do not blame New York, people of every place enjoy a show.

She further added that New York brings out her best behaviour.

"Hey don't blame New York. I don't know what the tea is with Tsitsipas, so I'm not going to say anything, but I don't know, if you're like, not calling everyone out name by name, Medvedev's had a couple moments here that are kind of iconic," Osaka said.

"So yeah, I feel like the people here quite enjoy a show, but people everywhere enjoy a show, so, I don't know if it's just the part of the season where everyone's tired and irritated but yeah, for me, New York brings out my best behavior so I don't know what everyone else is doing."