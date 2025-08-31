Rain washes out eliminator, Rockets storm into The Hundred final

Trent Rockets players celebrate a wicket during the Eliminator match against Northern Superchargers at The Oval in London on August 30, 2025. — X/@Independent

LONDON: The Hundred Eliminator clash between Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets at The Oval on Saturday was abandoned due to persistent rain, handing the Rockets a place in the final on the strength of their higher group-stage finish.

Heavy showers delayed the start by 20 minutes, caused two lengthy interruptions and ultimately forced the umpires to call off the game.

Twice, the Rockets began revised run chases, 134 off 75 balls, then 105 off 55, only for the drizzle to intensify, leaving the crowd thinning before the final downpour ended proceedings.

Oval Invincibles, who topped the group stage, now will face the Rockets in Sunday’s final at Lord’s. The Invincibles will be boosted by the return of Adam Zampa as a replacement for Rashid Khan. With Jordan Cox and Sam Curran in strong form, they are chasing a third successive title.

For Harry Brook’s Superchargers, the result was a bitter disappointment. Both sides were level on points heading into the final week of the group stage.

The Superchargers slipped to defeat in their last match on Tuesday, while the Rockets sealed second place with victory on Wednesday. With no reserve day scheduled for the Eliminator, that proved decisive.

Rockets’ skipper David Willey made early inroads after winning the toss, striking with his third delivery to remove Zak Crawley.

Willey bowled his full 20-ball quota inside the first 40, anticipating further weather interruptions. Dan Lawrence offered resistance for the Superchargers, finishing unbeaten on 44 as they reached 119 for 5 after 75 balls when rain stopped play again.

The Rockets had only just begun their reply when the heavens opened once more. Tom Banton briefly provided some entertainment with a four over slip and an attempted scoop that brought leg-byes.

But before Matthew Potts could deliver his second set, the rain returned with force, consigning the Superchargers’ season to an abrupt end.