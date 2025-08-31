Tamim Iqbal set to contest Bangladesh Cricket Board elections

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal plays a shot during second ODI against West Indies in Guyana on July 13, 2022. — AFP

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal on Sunday announced his decision to contest the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections, scheduled for October 2025.

The recently retired opener confirmed that he will stand for a director’s position and if elected, will then assess whether to contest for the presidency.

Speaking in an interview with Bangladeshi media, Tamim explained the electoral process and why he is not committing to a presidential bid just yet.

"No one can say in advance that he will become president. First, you have to be elected as a director. Then, if two candidates stand for president, the directors vote to select one," Tamim said.

"It would be foolish to say I want to be president now. If the presidency were a direct election, I could say whether I am running or not. For now, I will say I want to become a director first. The rest will be seen later."

Tamim has invested in two Dhaka-based clubs, is likely to become a councillor through one of them. He stressed that the focus of the election should be on candidates’ qualifications rather than personal rivalries.

"All cricket stakeholders say there should be no politics in cricket, but what is really happening? People are fighting with each other, spreading rumors. The real discussion should be about which candidate is best for cricket," he said.

The former skipper also shared his vision if elected, prioritising infrastructure and grassroots development over broad, unachievable promises.

"If you win the election, you serve Bangladesh cricket for four years. If you try to do too many things, nothing gets done. I believe my focus should be on two or three key issues at most," Tamim said.

"What Bangladesh cricket needs most right now is better facilities. Players and coaches exist, but there is no infrastructure to nurture new talent. Even during BPL or DPL, seven teams often practice on one field.

"BCB is among the richest cricket boards, yet we don’t have facilities comparable to English county teams. If I get the chance, I want to build facilities within four years that will serve the next 8–10 years.”

He added that decision-makers must adopt a modern mindset if Bangladesh cricket is to progress.

“To play modern cricket, decision-makers must also think in a modern way. If those in charge carry a mindset that is 30 years old, that’s a problem,” he said.

The BCB election process is expected to begin soon, with the board likely to announce its Election Commission at the next meeting.

As per the constitution, 12 directors are elected from Dhaka-based clubs category one, 10 from regional and district associations category two and one from the 'other representatives' quota category three.

Two directors are nominated by the National Sports Council, completing the 25-member board. The president is then elected by the directors. The last BCB election was held on October 6, 2021.