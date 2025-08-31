Lahore Qalandars, Warwickshire announce landmark global cricket partnership

Lahore Qalandars CEO (left) signs an MoU with Warwickshire County Cricket Club management in Lahore on August 31, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) on Sunday announced a groundbreaking partnership with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars.

Forming a joint global venture aimed at developing a long-term strategic vision to grow cricket in both Birmingham and Warwickshire in the UK, and Lahore in Pakistan.

The partnership, officially launching in Autumn 2025, will see the rollout of collaborative projects from 2026 onwards. These include player and coach exchanges, academies and scouting networks, grassroots support, community initiatives, and commercial opportunities designed to benefit both clubs.

The announcement follows WCCC’s milestone acquisition of The Hundred team Birmingham Phoenix alongside Knighthead LLP in July 2025, underscoring the club’s ambition to strengthen its global footprint.

Abraham Khan, finance director of WCCC, described the partnership as a new chapter in the club’s history.

"Collaborating with Lahore Qalandars is not only about cricket at the highest level, but about creating opportunities that enhance the growth of the game," he said.

"By working together, we can pave the way for youth pathways, bolster grassroots cricket, launch community projects, and pool resources for development across all levels.

"This partnership places both WCCC and Lahore Qalandars at the forefront of global cricket collaboration, and I’m excited to see the impact it will have for our fans, our cities and the future of the game."

Sameen Rana, Owner and COO of Lahore Qalandars, hailed the partnership as a landmark moment for his franchise.

"Our philosophy has always been to think beyond boundaries, and this is another step in that journey," he said.

"Together, we aim to elevate professional performance, identify and nurture talent, and use the power of cricket to inspire and connect our communities in Lahore and Birmingham.

"This is not just about cricket, but about building shared pathways for players, coaches, and fans, while expanding our global reach and leaving a lasting legacy for the game."

The partnership was brokered by the British Pakistan Initiative (BPI) following an academy tour to Lahore in March 2025, organised by Raf Sabir, Finance Director of CVS.