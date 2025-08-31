Matheus Cunha pulls out of Brazil squad due to injury

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha (in red shirt) in action with Burnley's Hjalmar Ekdal at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 30, 2025. — Reuters

Matheus Cunha has pulled out of the Brazil national team squad due to an injury sustained during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Cunha was part of the starting XI against Burnley; however, he managed to play only 31 minutes as he was forced to come off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian FA confirmed on Saturday that Cunha has withdrawn from the squad, which will play World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia next month.

The South American National team have named Samuel Lino as the replacement for Cunha.

Another United player, Mason Mount, also injured himself during the Red Devils’ first win of the season. After playing for a good first 45 minutes, he did not reappear for the second half.

Both players will be assessed by United's medical staff.

Ruben Amorim believes it would be a major blow if the players were sidelined for a long period.

"I don't know [how they are]," Amorim said.

"We will check them. We need those guys really bad to be competitive."

The Manchester United boss said the club deserved to win, and the team also played well.

"It ended well. I think we deserved to win the game. I think we created a lot of chances, we should go to half-time with a bigger advantage,” Amorim added.

"And then, everything in this moment, every possession near our box, they can score. We are in that moment, so we start always chasing a lot of things.

"But we deserved and we tried until the last minute to score goals, we had our chances and in the end we deserved to win."