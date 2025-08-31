Colin Munro creates CPL history for Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders’ Colin Munro (right) celebrates victory with teammate Kieron Pollard against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. — X/@CricCrazyJohns

TAROUBA: New Zealand batter Colin Munro on Saturday etched his name in the record books on Sunday, becoming the first player in history to score 2,500 runs for a single franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Representing the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in their 79th match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Munro achieved the milestone during the 17th league game of CPL 2025 against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The left-hander, who required 39 runs to reach the landmark, went on to score a blistering 52 off 30 balls in a 164-run chase. His knock included six boundaries and three sixes, and he shared a 116-run opening stand in just 10.3 overs with Alex Hales.

With this innings, Munro now has 2,513 runs for TKR, cementing his status as the most prolific batter for a single CPL team.

In the list of players with the most runs for one franchise, Munro is followed by West Indies opener Evin Lewis, who has scored 2,446 runs in 103 matches for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Andre Fletcher (2,310 runs in 90 matches for St Lucia Kings) and Johnson Charles (2,231 runs in 76 matches for St Lucia Kings) occupy the next spots.

Munro’s knock against Guyana Amazon Warriors also lifted him past Lendl Simmons to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in CPL history, with 2,688 runs in 85 matches overall.

The 38-year-old has been in stellar form in the ongoing season. He began with a match-winning century (120) against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 17, followed by consistent scores of 44, 43, and 67 against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, St Lucia Kings, and Barbados Royals, respectively.