Ramiz Raja raises red flag over Pakistan’s bowling attack ahead of Asia Cup

This collage shows Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz (left) delivering a ball during the Tri-Nation Series match against the UAE in Sharjah on August 30, 2025, and (right) former captain Ramiz Raja speaking on his YouTube channel in an undated image. — Emirates Cricket Board/Screengrab

SHARJAH: Former captain Ramiz Raja on Sunday raised concerns about Pakistan’s bowling ahead of the Asia Cup, stressing that if the team wants to win the tournament, they must improve their death bowling.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja explained that on the batting-friendly pitches of the Asia Cup, strong teams will not spare such bowling. He advised Pakistan to work harder on their death bowling.

"Pakistan’s death bowling needs to improve, especially with the Asia Cup coming up. Top teams, on good batting surfaces, will not let this kind of bowling go unpunished. I think Pakistan needs to develop more strategies in this area," Raja said.

He also gave advice to young bowler Sufiyan Muqeem, urging him to bring more variety to his bowling and rely more on googlies and chinaman deliveries.

"Sufiyan Muqeem is a wrist-spinner who is often given the final overs. He is young and still learning. His length and line are fine, but he needs to work on his spin.

"I feel he should not bowl the same way repeatedly, he must use more googlies and chinaman variations, otherwise, he becomes predictable," Raja noted.

The former captain also praised UAE player Asif Khan, pointing out that although he never got an opportunity to play for Pakistan, he is now proving himself as a quality cricketer for the UAE.

"Asif Khan has shown how big a hitter he is. He used to play domestic cricket in Pakistan but was never given recognition there. Now, representing the UAE, he is proving his worth. He has already played two outstanding innings in ODI cricket. He is a highly talented player," Raja added.