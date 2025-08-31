Jeremy Lin announces retirement from professional basketball

An undated picture of Jeremy Lin. — Reuters

Jeremy Lin has officially announced his retirement from basketball, bringing to a close a groundbreaking career that has inspired millions of people around the world. The Taiwanese-American announced on Saturday.

Lin’s basketball career is one of tenacity and success. Taiwanese-American has played 29 games as a rookie in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors after going undrafted in 2010. But he got international recognition during the 2011–12 season.

Lin ruled the season by scoring 23.9 points and dishing out 9.2 assists per game while leading the Knicks to a 9-2 record.

His epic 38-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers solidified his basketball reputation.

Lin shared his emotions on Instagram, saying that he feels alive every time he touches a basketball.

"It's been the honor of a lifetime to compete against the fiercest competitors under the brightest lights and to challenge what the world thought was possible for someone who looks like me," he wrote.

"I've lived out my wildest childhood dreams to play in front of fans all around the world. I will forever be the kid who felt fully alive every time I touched a basketball."

He had stints with the Warriors, Knicks, Houston Rockets, Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors. He won an NBA title in 2019 with the Raptors during his nine-year NBA career.

He became the first Asian-American to win an NBA championship in 2019, concluding his NBA career with the Raptors. 1.1 steals, 4.3 assists, and 11.6 points per game were his averages.