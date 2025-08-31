31 runs against UAE? former cricketer calls Pakistan’s win concern, not joy

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman (left) and Saim Ayub bump gloves during the second T20I match against the UAE in the Tri-Nation Series at Sharjah on August 30, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

KARACHI: Former fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed on Sunday expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s 31-run victory against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Tri-Nation Series, calling it a moment of concern rather than a reason for celebration.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Tanvir highlighted that Pakistan had not defeated a top-tier side like Australia or England, but only managed a modest win over UAE.

"Pakistan won by just 31 runs. Some people are celebrating as if we’ve beaten Australia or England. In reality, it was only UAE, and even then the margin was not convincing," he said.

He also raised serious questions about the team’s composition and individual performances, particularly that of Mohammad Haris and Fakhar Zaman.

Tanvir rejected the notion that Pakistan’s current squad is an inexperienced 'new team,' clarifying that, apart from two players, the rest have already featured in several international matches.

"Everyone keeps saying this is a young side, but tell me, how many 'new boys' are there? Fakhar Zaman has been playing for years, Salman Ali Agha has represented Pakistan in all formats, Sahibzada Farhan has experience, and even Mohammad Haris has played 25 to 30 T20Is. These are not newcomers," he stressed.

The former pacer was particularly critical of opener Fakhar Zaman, stating that despite his lengthy international career, he continues to repeat the same mistakes.

"Fakhar has been playing for eight years but hasn’t learned from his dismissals. He keeps getting out playing the same wrong shot on the leg side. If he hasn’t learned by now, what is he still doing in the team?" Tanvir questioned.

He also turned his attention to Haris, who had once been regarded as the future replacement for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Tanvir criticised the team management’s decision to bat him in the lower middle order instead of giving him opportunities at the top.

"Haris was supposed to be the replacement for Babar or Rizwan, yet he is batting at six or seven. If he is truly Rizwan’s replacement, then play him as an opener or at number three. What kind of experiment is this, sending him so low in the order?" Tanvir asked.