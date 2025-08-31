Sinner, Fritz, Djokovic advance to last 16 of US Open

This collage of photos shows Jannik Sinner (left), Taylor Fritz (centre) and Novak Djokovic. — Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner rallied from a set down to beat 27th seed Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 and reach the last 16 of the US Open.

Sinner looked off colour at Arthur Ashe Stadium, struggling with his serve; he made five double faults and 36 unforced errors, but after the third set, he gained the momentum and closed the match successfully.

"I'm not a machine, you know. I also struggle sometimes," said Sinner.

"Every match is so difficult. Every challenge is so difficult.

"There are players who have more qualities or potential, and he's one of them. I just tried to stay there mentally."

America’s hope, Taylor Fritz, is still alive in the competition, ending Jerome Kym’s impressive run, beating him 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the fourth round.

He is bidding to become the first American man since 2003 to win the US Open trophy following the exits of sixth seed Ben Shelton and 17th seed Frances Tiafoe in the third round.

Fritz said he felt bad about Shelton's retirement through injury.

"Yeah, it sucks. I feel bad for those guys, especially I feel bad for Ben... it's a rough day for the guys," Fritz said.

Novak Djokovic, who is aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam trophy, recovered from a lower back problem to beat unseeded Briton Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3 and reach the fourth round of the US Open.

The 38-year-old has become the oldest man to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows since American Jimmy Connors, who achieved the feat at the same age in 1991.