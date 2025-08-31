Auger-Aliassime stuns Zverev to reach US Open last 16

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates after winning his third round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on August 30, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Felix Auger-Aliassime thrilled the crowd with a stunning comeback, upsetting world number three Alexander Zverev 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4 to reach the US Open fourth round at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Saturday.

Zverev dominated the first set, breaking in the opening game, but could not maintain the same pace in the following sets.

Auger-Aliassime fought back brilliantly, taking the second set in a tight tiebreak 9-7 after several missed set points from both players.

Momentum then shifted decisively in favor of the Canadian, who broke early in the third set.

In the fourth, Auger-Aliassime played aggressively while maintaining his composure, eventually serving out the match after a break to love gave him a commanding advantage.

Reflecting on his triumph, Auger-Aliassime said that he has worked hard to achieve his goals. He added that the job is not done yet.

"I'm still young but it's been a few years and I'm working my way... Some of you might be the first time you’re watching me tonight, but this feels really good," Aliassime said.

"The job's not done. Tournament is still going. But this means a lot to me. A lot of hard work. Many years of it."

For the unversed, Auger-Aliassime will now face 12th seed Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals, as he aims to capture his maiden Grand Slam title.