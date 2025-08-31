Sri Lanka penalised for slow over-rate despite win over Zimbabwe in first ODI

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka celebrates with teammates after taking wicket during the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on August 29, 2025. - ICC

HARARE: Sri Lanka were penalised five per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

The sanction was imposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after the touring side was found to be one over short of the required rate, taking time allowances into consideration.

Skipper Charith Asalanka pled guilty to the offence, accepting the proposed fine, and no formal hearing was needed.

Despite the penalty, Sri Lanka pulled off a dramatic seven-run victory, thanks to Dilshan Madushanka’s sensational final-over hat-trick.

Defending 10 runs in the last over, Madushanka dismissed Sikandar Raza, who had scored a valiant 92 off 87 balls, followed by Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava in consecutive deliveries.

Blessing Muzarabani managed a single off the fourth ball, leaving Tony Munyonga needing nine from the last two balls. His mistimed shot ended Zimbabwe’s hopes of chasing down the target.

The match was a roller-coaster. Chasing 292, Zimbabwe lost Brian Bennett and Brendan Taylor without scoring in the opening over.

Sean Williams and Ben Curran then stabilized the innings with a 118-run partnership for the third wicket, both scoring half-centuries. While Curran played cautiously, Williams attacked at pace, clearing the infield for multiple sixes.

Later, Sikandar Raza and Tony Munyonga forged a 138-run partnership, keeping Zimbabwe in contention. Munyonga was dropped by Nuwanidu Fernando on 35, but Sri Lanka’s bowlers managed to recover despite conceding 16 wides during the innings.

Sri Lanka’s innings earlier had been anchored by Pathum Nissanka’s 76, supported by a century partnership with Kusal Mendis.

Despite a mid-innings collapse that saw Sadeera Samarawickrama and Asalanka dismissed quickly, Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis counterattacked, adding 137 runs in 83 balls.

Their assault, particularly the 23-run penultimate over off Trevor Gwandu, helped set a strong total.