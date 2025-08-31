Iga Swiatek beats Anna Kalinskaya to reach US Open last 16

Iga Swiatek enters to play Anna Kalinskaya on day seven of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug 30, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Iga Swiatek showcased her skill and resilience, defeating Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 7-6(2), 6-4 in a tense third-round US Open clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday to reach the last 16.

Kalinskaya, who had stunned Swiatek in Dubai last year, came out strong, putting the world number two on the back foot at 1-5 in the first set.

However, Swiatek stayed composed, saving four set points and taking the tiebreak 7-2 to level the match.

"It definitely wasn’t an easy match, especially after the start," Swiatek admitted after the win. "I’m happy I managed to come back and play better because I made some mistakes early in the first set that I wish I hadn’t."

The match saw nine breaks of serve and a total of 67 unforced errors, but Swiatek’s mental toughness proved decisive. She made key tactical adjustments midway through the contest to regain control.

"I focused on two technical aspects that I figured might help me," she said. "Sometimes, when the ball was easier, I played too long. I just wanted to keep the margins and avoid unforced errors."

The 2022 U.S. Open champion and six-time Grand Slam winner is now advancing to the fourth round in New York for the fifth consecutive year.

She will next face 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, aiming to secure a second US Open title.