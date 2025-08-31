Former Pakistan captain advises Babar Azam amid poor form concerns

Babar Azam of Pakistan bats during game two of the Men's T20 International series between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 16, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain and pace legend Wasim Akram has offered guidance to star batter Babar Azam, who is currently out of the national T20I squad due to a dip in form.

Speaking during a special appearance on Geo News’ program 'Hasna Mana Hai', Akram shared his thoughts on Babar’s current challenges and mindset.

Reflecting on the pressures faced by top players in international cricket, he offered both praise and advice for the young star.

"Babar Azam is our superstar and a top player in world cricket. I would just advise him to stay calm, ignore unnecessary press conferences, and remember that 'Form is temporary, class is forever.' Keep going, and you will return to the top of world cricket again," Akram said.

The 59-year-old cricket expert was also asked to comment on Babar’s potential as a batsman versus a match-winner. He acknowledged the player’s talent while emphasising that greater achievements are yet to come.

"He is already a great batsman, but his best is yet to come—and he will also lead the team to victory," he stated.

When questioned about whether Babar could reach the legendary status of the great Javed Miandad in terms of match-winning performances, the former left-arm pacer shared his perspective on the young captain’s potential and what is needed to solidify his place among the greats.

"Right now, Babar has what it takes to be a match-winner—the talent is definitely there, and consistency is there—but he needs to win 2–3 important matches on his own with his batting. No doubt, he is a top-class player," he concluded.

Babar, currently second on the list of all-time leading T20I run-scorers, has been out of favor in the shortest format since Pakistan’s three-match series against South Africa in December last year.

He was also not included in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, as Pakistan focuses on grooming youngsters ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Currently, the Men in Green are competing against the UAE and Afghanistan in the ongoing tri-nation T20I series.

Pakistan has won both of their matches in the series so far, which runs from August 29 to September 7, concluding just before the Asia Cup 2025 begins.

The Asia Cup will feature eight teams divided into two groups.

Group A includes Pakistan, India, UAE, and Oman, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong. The tournament opens on September 9 with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong.

Pakistan will start their campaign against Oman on September 12, face arch-rivals India on September 14, and play their final group-stage match against hosts UAE on September 17.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, potentially setting up another Pakistan-India clash on September 21.

Pakistan Squad for Tri-Nation Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.