Chicago Cubs edge Colorado Rockies behind Assad’s solid start

Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Aug 22, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: Kyle Tucker had two hits and scored twice, while Javier Assad delivered six strong innings as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Colorado Rockies 4-3 at Coors Field on Saturday.

The Cubs won the first two games of the series, with contributions from Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, and Michael Busch, each recording two hits.

Chicago’s victory leaves them six and a half games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings.

Assad (1-1) pitched six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out one. Daniel Palencia recorded a scoreless ninth inning to notch his 21st save of the season.

Nico Hoerner’s sacrifice fly in the first inning gave Chicago an early lead.

Colorado tied the game in the second when Warming Bernabel, who had singled after fouling a ball off his leg, scored on a rundown play. Bernabel exited the game after three innings.

In the fifth, the Cubs regained the lead. Rockies starter McCade Brown (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits over four-plus innings, while Tucker doubled, Suzuki walked, and Happ hit a two-run double off the center-field wall.

Chicago added the eventual game-winning run in the sixth. Tucker’s RBI single drove in Michael Busch, who had tripled.

Although Mickey Moniak tripled and Colorado scored two more runs later in the inning, it wasn’t enough to overtake the Cubs.

Ezequiel Tovar had two hits for Colorado, who finished the season with a league-worst 38-98 record.

Left-handed pitcher Matt Boyd is set to face Rockies right-hander Tanner Gordon on Sunday in the series finale.