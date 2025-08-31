Alex Hales joins West Indies legends in elite T20 run-scorers club

Alex Hales of Trinbago Knight Riders batting during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 30, 2025 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. - CPL T20

Trinbago Knight Riders’ star English batter Alex Hales has etched his name alongside Caribbean T20 legends Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

On Sunday, during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, Hales became the first Englishman—and the third cricketer overall—to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Hales needed 50 runs to reach the milestone, and he achieved it in style, smashing a six off Imran Tahir on the last ball of the ninth over at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Gayle holds the record for the most T20 runs, amassing 14,562 across 463 matches over a 17-year career. Pollard, the former West Indies T20I captain, recently became the second player to reach the 14,000-run mark, achieving the feat on Saturday.

Most Runs in T20 Cricket:

Player Country Runs Chris Gayle West Indies 14,562 Alex Hales England 14,024* Kieron Pollard West Indies 14,012 David Warner Australia 13,595 Shoaib Malik Pakistan 13,571

Hales contributed a sparkling 74 off 43 balls for TKR, hitting three fours and seven sixes. He shared a 116-run opening partnership with Colin Munro, who scored 52 off 30 balls, and later added 20 runs for the fourth wicket with Pollard.

Hales was eventually dismissed by Imran Tahir on the first ball of the 15th over.

In T20Is, Hales has scored 2,074 runs across 75 matches for England.

In the CPL, he has previously played 12 matches for Barbados Royals in 2019, scoring 197 runs, and seven matches for Jamaica Tallawahs in 2023, scoring 217 runs.

He has also featured in six IPL matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad, represented Trent Rockets in The Hundred, and played for four teams in the Big Bash League.

The 36-year-old has also played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from 2017 to this year’s edition, representing Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

He has made 46 appearances so far, scoring 1,268 runs at a strike rate of 145.08, including seven half-centuries.