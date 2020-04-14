You didn't even fight for Pakistan: Hussain Shah jabs back at Amir Khan

Pakistan’s only Olympic medalist boxer Hussain Shah on Wednesday launched an emotional defence of his services for the country after being accused by British pugilist Aamir Khan of doing nothing for the local game since retiring.

In an online session with journalists from Karachi earlier in the day, Aamir, a Briton of Pakistani descent, had belittled Shah’s contribution to Pakistan boxing, asking "what has Hussain Shah done for the country?"

“He made his name and went to settle in Japan when he should have been training boxers here in Pakistan,” said Aamir when a journalist pointed out that the academy in his name in Islamabad was once named after Shah.

Aamir argued that since Shah hails from Karachi the academy in his name should have been in the port city instead of the capital.

“I respect him as boxer but he has not done anything for young boxers in Pakistan,” said Aamir.

Aamir, when reminded of Shah’s achievement and status in the local game, toned done his criticism swiftly and said that he wantd Shah to work for the growth of Pakistan boxing.

Shah's rebuttal

Later in the day, Shah, in his riposte sent to Geo News, posed the same question to Aamir, asking “what have you done for Pakistan?"

“He questions me what I have done for Pakistan? I have won medals for Pakistan in Olympics, South Asian Games, in Asian Games. How many bouts did Khan win for Pakistan?” Shah asked.

In fact, Aamir Khan opted against representing Pakistan despite a request by former AIBA president professor Anwar Chaudhry. He didn’t even reply to his offer.

Aamir, earlier in the day, had said that Shah had launched an uncalled for attack on Shah, saying that while has invested huge sums from personal pocked to support Pakistani boxers, the local hero hadn't done the same.

Shah alleged that Khan's interest in Pakistan's boxing scene is for business purposes and that "he’s destroying future of amateur boxing in the country."



The Olympic medalist further said that his bond with Pakistan reflects in the fact that he and his son have not taken Japanese passport despite living in that country for years.

“I am a Pakistani and I will always remain a Pakistani.” Shah said.

“Shah is still winning medals for Pakistan. Now my son is representing Pakistan and has won medals for the country."



