Faisal Shafi achieves Guinness World Record at inaugural Sydney Marathon

KARACHI: Pakistani runners delivered remarkable performances at Sunday’s Sydney Marathon, the first edition since the race was elevated to Abbott World Marathon Major status.

Karachi’s Faisal Shafi set a Guinness World Record by completing the marathon in a light military uniform to honor Pakistan’s armed forces.

The race, now the seventh member of the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors alongside Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York, took participants on a scenic tour of Sydney’s most iconic landmarks.

The course passed the Opera House, crossed the Harbour Bridge, wound through the Royal Botanic Garden, and followed the picturesque waterfront of Sydney Cove.

Shafi completed the challenging 42.195-kilometer course in 3 hours, 40 minutes, and 13 seconds wearing light military gear, establishing a new world record for the category.

“It was an ideal time to pay tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces, our martyrs, and the immense sacrifices of our soldiers,” Shafi told Geo.

“I am proud to have done that as a civilian on this global stage.” He added that running in the specially designed military-inspired uniform was far from easy.

Meanwhile, the fastest Pakistani finisher at the Sydney Marathon 2025 was Australian-based Ali Zaidi, who clocked 3:05:33 to lead the contingent.

He was followed by Islamabad’s Bilal Ehsan, who posted 3:15:03 as the top performer among runners who traveled from Pakistan specifically for the event.

Other notable Pakistani performers included Fahd Mukhtar, Hamid Butt, and Bacha Hussain.

Shafi’s achievement also earned him his seventh star in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series, joining seven other Pakistani runners who achieved the same milestone during Sydney’s debut as a major marathon.

The course, known for its challenging hills—particularly in the later stages around Mrs. Macquarie’s Chair and Art Gallery Road—tested runners’ endurance with its undulating terrain.

The elite group of Pakistani seventh-star achievers included Fahd Mukhtar from Multan (3:29:21), Hamid Butt from Lahore (3:34:26), Huma Rahman from the United Kingdom (3:38:09), Dr. Salman Khan from the United States (3:39:50), Jamal Khan from the United States (4:10:10), Yusra Bokhari from the United States (5:13:49) and Ziyad Raheem from the United Kingdom (5:37:01).

Following her achievement, Pakistani-American runner Yusra Bokhari described being among the first Seven-Star Finishers as “a tremendous honor.”

Completing my six-star journey was a very challenging goal, which seemed elusive for many years. Making it to the first running of the Sydney Marathon as a major and earning Seven-Star Finisher status—on such a difficult course—is an absolute blessing and a dream. Doing so while practicing as a litigator was an added challenge,” Yusra told Geo.

Among the 36 Pakistani runners, ten were women, led by British-Pakistani runner Huma Rahman (3:38:09). Other notable female performances included Norway-based Khoula Ahmed (3:52:53), UK’s Semeena Khan (4:10:07), and Rawalpindi’s Neelab Kayani (4:10:28).

Geo News Senior Anchor Muhammad Junaid also completed the course in 4:04:09, joining 36 Pakistani and overseas Pakistani runners who finished the race.

Sixteen Pakistani runners finished in under four hours, highlighting the growing strength of Pakistan’s running community.

Sydney Marathon’s inclusion as the seventh world major marathon marks a historic expansion of the Abbott World Marathon Majors series, bringing elite international marathon running to Australia for the first time.

Complete Results of Pakistani Runners:

Ali Zaidi (Australia) - 3:05:33

Bilal Ehsan (Islamabad) - 3:15:03

Fahd Mukhtar (Multan) - 3:29:21 (Seventh Star)

Ammar Mumtaz (Islamabad) - 3:34:02

Hamid Butt (Lahore) - 3:34:26 (Seventh Star)

Bacha Hussain (Karachi) - 3:36:20

Huma Rahman (UK) - 3:38:09 (Seventh Star)

Dr. Salman Khan (USA) - 3:39:50 (Seventh Star)

Fasih Al Saleh (Norway) - 3:39:50

Faisal Shafi (Karachi) - 3:40:13 (Seventh Star, World Record)

Yawar Siddiqui (Islamabad) - 3:44:16

Asad Jafri (Sydney) - 3:47:03

Sijal Ahmad (Sydney) - 3:52:06

Abu-Bakr Mohammad Afzal (UK) - 3:52:20

Ammar Zia (UK) - 3:52:27

Khoula Ahmed (Norway) - 3:52:53

Muhammad Junaid (Karachi) - 4:04:09

Semeena Khan (UK) - 4:10:07

Jamal Khan (USA) - 4:10:10 (Seventh Star)

Neelab Kayani (Rawalpindi) - 4:10:28

Wahab Sidhu - 4:13:31

Hasan Saud Hasnie - 4:14:24

Ali Habib (Australia) - 4:19:04

Rabab Ahmed - 4:20:02

Zawar (UK) - 4:21:53

Nida Yawar (Islamabad) - 4:23:31

Imran Zaffar (UK) - 4:32:38

Maeen Uddin (UAE) - 4:55:56

Hamad Ali (UK) - 4:56:02

Yusra Bokhari (USA) - 5:13:49 (Seventh Star)

Dr. Ahmad Zubair (UK) - 5:30:02

Shazia Nawaz (USA) - 5:30:03

Ziyad Raheem (UK) - 5:37:01 (Seventh Star)

Ahmer Khan (Austria) - 5:39:52

Aylia Zaidi (USA) - 5:47:32

Sabba Mirza (UK) - 6:04:22