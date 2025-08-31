Chelsea overcome injuries to defeat Fulham in Derby clash

Chelsea's Joao Pedro applauds fans after the match against Fulham in Premier League on August 30, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Joao Pedro scored from Enzo Fernandez's corner before the Argentine converted a penalty, giving Chelsea a 2-0 home win over Fulham in the West London derby on Saturday.

The victory marked Chelsea's second consecutive Premier League win.

Chelsea’s injury concerns grew in the 13th minute when attacker Liam Delap hobbled off with a hamstring injury, adding to the Blues’ already mounting list of absentees, which includes Levi Colwill (cruciate ligament injury) and Cole Palmer (groin).

Despite a sluggish start, Chelsea broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time. Joao Pedro scored his sixth goal in as many games with a superb header from an Enzo Fernandez corner.

Early in the second half, Trevoh Chalobah’s shot struck Ryan Sessegnon’s arm in the box, and Fernandez calmly converted the resulting penalty to make it 2-0. This marked the third consecutive league match in which Fulham conceded a penalty.

Fulham briefly had hope when 18-year-old Joshua King appeared to score on a counterattack in the first half, but VAR ruled the goal out due to Rodrigo Muniz’s infraction during the build-up.

Chelsea’s defense held strong in the closing minutes, with Pedro clearing Joachim Andersen’s header off the line in the 90th minute, showcasing the team’s resilience.

Reflecting on the triumph, Pedro admitted that the start was not good, but they managed things accordingly.

"We didn't start very well, but we scored and had half-time to organise the team," Pedro said. "When I scored, the team had more time to organise and then go to the half-time."

It is pertinent to mention that Chelsea will next face Brentford on September 13, while Fulham hosts Leeds United on the same day.