Mike Hesson dedicates Pakistan’s back-to-back wins to flood victims

Mike Hesson, head coach of Team Pakistan during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad media opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - AFP

SHARJAH: Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, has dedicated the national team’s back-to-back victories in the ongoing T20I tri-series to the victims of recent floods in the country.

Hesson expressed his solidarity with the victims of the recent floods in Pakistan, taking to social media platform 'X' to share his thoughts.

"These back-to-back wins are dedicated to everyone affected by the floods in Pakistan. Some people are really struggling, and we are praying for safety and strength for all those affected back in Pakistan," he wrote.

On Saturday, Pakistan secured a 31-run victory over UAE to record consecutive wins in the tri-nation T20I series. Chasing a challenging target of 208, UAE managed 176-8 despite a promising start.

Openers Muhammad Zohaib and skipper Muhammad Waseem added 39 runs, with Waseem taking an aggressive approach.

However, Zohaib was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz on the first ball of the fifth over for 13 off 14 deliveries.

Waseem also fell cheaply, run out following a mix-up with Hasan Ali, leaving him with 33 off 18 balls, as UAE stood at 54-2 in 5.5 overs.

Dhruv Parashar and Asif Khan steadied the innings, guiding UAE past the 100-run mark. By the 14th over, the score was 103-5.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali conceded 19 runs in the 15th over, including two sixes and a four, as Asif Khan launched a powerful assault. The duo added a 50-run partnership by the 16th over, but UAE still faced a steep chase, needing 79 runs from four overs.

The crucial partnership was broken by Salman Mirza, who dismissed Dhruv Parashar for 15 off 19 balls, leaving UAE at 130-6 in 16.2 overs.

Asif Khan reached a fiery fifty off 25 balls, hitting four sixes, before Hasan Ali dismissed him for 77 off 35 balls in the final over, also removing Saghir Khan for 11, ending UAE’s innings.

Pakistan’s innings had its own turbulence. Saim Ayub continued his aggressive form, scoring his fourth T20I fifty off 25 balls. Captain Salman Agha was dismissed cheaply for five off nine balls by Saghir Khan, leaving Pakistan at 74-3 in 7.5 overs.

Hasan Nawaz then showcased his firepower, hitting three consecutive sixes in the 16th over to reach his second T20I fifty off 24 balls.

He shared a 50-run partnership with Mohammad Nawaz before being dismissed for 56 off 26 balls, with Pakistan at 161-5 by 15.4 overs.

In the 17th over, Junaid Siddique dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris for a run-a-ball one, reducing Pakistan to 169-6. Saghir Khan then removed Mohammad Nawaz for 25 off 15 balls.

Faheem Ashraf was run out for 16, Salman Mirza run out for three, while Sufiyan Muqeem remained unbeaten without facing a ball, as Pakistan posted 207.