Trea Turner's clutch hit lifts Phillies to extra-inning win over braves

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field on Aug 26, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Trea Turner delivered a two-run single with the Phillies down to their final strike, lifting Philadelphia to a 3-2, 10-inning victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday.

Turner crushed a 1-2 pitch into right field with the Phillies down to their last batters, Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott, completing the comeback.

The inning began with a fastball hitting Castellanos, followed by a single from Stott, and a strikeout of Brandon Marsh by Dylan Dodd. The moment Turner stepped up and delivered the clutch hit sparked a tremendous celebration at home plate.

Atlanta had taken a 2-1 lead at the top of the tenth when Nacho Alvarez Jr. singled, but the Braves were unable to hold on. Matt Strahm (2-3) of the Phillies earned the win after pitching a scoreless top of the tenth inning.

Both starting pitchers were excellent. Chris Sale, the Braves’ left-hander returning from a ribcage injury, threw six innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out nine.

For Philadelphia, Cristopher Sanchez was dominant, striking out eight without issuing a walk in seven innings while allowing only one run on seven hits.

Weston Wilson’s solo home run in the third inning gave the Phillies an early lead. Jurickson Profar and Matt Olson doubled back-to-back in the sixth to tie the game, but Atlanta could not capitalise further.

The series concludes on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, where Braves right-hander Hurston Waldrep will face Philadelphia left-hander Jesus Luzardo.