Real Madrid edge past Mallorca despite VAR woes

Real Madrid's Arda Guler in action with RCD Mallorca's Martin Valjent on August 30, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Mallorca 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, making light of having three goals overturned by VAR and extending their perfect start in La Liga to three wins.

Mallorca stunned the home crowd when Vedat Muriqi headed in a corner in the 18th minute to take the lead.

Real Madrid responded strongly, with Arda Guler leveling the score in the 37th minute, followed closely by Vinicius Jr.’s precise strike to give the hosts the advantage.

In the second half, Guler’s second goal was disallowed for handball, adding to Madrid’s VAR frustrations.

Later, Alvaro Carreras made a vital goalline clearance to deny Mallorca a late equaliser and secure the win.

Despite the setbacks, Real’s determination shone through, keeping them atop the early La Liga standings.

Reflecting on his triumph, Carreras explained that he joined the team to give his best.

"I promised from the day I signed here that I would give my all and contribute to the team. The dream nights are starting to happen, and I’m super-happy here. The important thing was securing the three points."

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance ahead of the international break.

"The results are important and reflect the path we want to follow. Our focus now is to ensure we are on the right track. After the break, we return to Champions League action, and while there’s room to refine things, I’m happy with what I’ve seen."