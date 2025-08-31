Pakistan T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan blessed with baby daughter

The collage features Pakistan's T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan with his wife (left) alongside an image of the couple's newborn daughter, showing the baby's tiny foot resting on her parents' hands. – Instagram/shadab0800

Pakistan’s T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan and his wife Malaika welcomed a baby daughter on Saturday, sharing the joyous news with fans on social media.

Shadab announced the birth on Instagram, posting photos and writing, “Alhamdulillah, Allah has blessed us with our first child, a beautiful daughter. Grateful beyond words for this blessing. Please keep us in your duas as we begin this new journey.”

Joining in the celebrations, Shadab’s father-in-law and Pakistan's spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq also shared his happiness online, saying, “The biggest blessing has arrived — Alhamdulillah I’m officially a Grandad! My heart is fuller than ever, and I can’t wait for all the cuddles, stories, and adventures ahead.”

Several Pakistan cricket players and former captains extended their congratulations to the all-rounder, including Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azhar Ali.

Shadab Khan married Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter in a private nikah ceremony in 2023. At the time, the cricketer took to Twitter to announce the wedding, requesting privacy for the couple and their families.

“Alhamdulilah today was my Nikah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those of my wife’s and our families. Prayers and love for all,” he wrote.