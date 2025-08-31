Bangladesh cruise to eight-wicket victory over Netherlands in first T20I

Bangladesh's captain Litton Das (Left) and Tanzid Hasan run between the wickets during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Netherlands at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on August 30, 2025. - BCB

SYLHET: Bangladesh cruised to an eight-wicket win over the Netherlands in the first T20I at Sylhet, thanks to starring performances from Taskin Ahmed, Saif Hassan, and captain Litton Das.

Taskin led the way with the ball, picking up four wickets, while Saif, playing his first T20I since October 2023, claimed his first two T20I scalps. Bangladesh restricted the visitors to 136 after electing to bowl first.

Saif later completed his comeback with a quickfire cameo, supporting Litton’s brisk half-century as Bangladesh chased down the target with 6.3 overs to spare.

Netherlands’ opener Max O'Dowd started strongly, driving and flicking Shoriful Islam for three boundaries in the second over, before sending Mahedi Hasan for a six in the third.

However, Taskin struck with his first ball, dismissing O'Dowd off a leading edge to cover.

The visitors struggled thereafter, scoring just nine runs in the remaining 2.5 overs of the powerplay. Taskin struck again with the first ball of his second over, removing Vikramjit Singh.

Teja Nidamanuru counterattacked with a six and a boundary, briefly reviving the Netherlands innings, but Saif Hassan quickly stemmed the flow, taking his maiden international wicket when captain Scott Edwards was brilliantly caught at long leg by Jaker Ali.

Two balls later, Saif had Nidamanuru holing out to deep midwicket.

Mustafizur Rahman added to the pressure, dismissing Shariz Ahmad in the 13th over, and Taskin finished his spell with two more wickets. Netherlands managed just 52 runs in their final eight overs, ending at 136 all out.

Bangladesh’s chase began explosively with Parvez Hossain Emon striking two boundaries and a six off Aryan Dutt in the opening over.

Tanzid Hasan contributed early runs while Litton Das anchored the innings, driving and flicking effectively through the powerplay. By the 10th over, Bangladesh needed only 45 runs from 65 balls.

Litton reached his 13th T20I half-century off 26 balls in the 11th over, while Saif’s brisk 36* off 19 deliveries ensured a comfortable finish. He smashed Tim Pringle over long-on, followed by a four and two sixes off Vikramjit Singh in the 14th over to seal the win.

Litton remained unbeaten on 54, contributing 10 runs to an unbroken 46-run partnership with Saif, whose performance boosted his career T20I strike rate from 81.25 to 106.02.