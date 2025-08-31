Salman Agha opens up after Pakistan’s win over UAE in T20I tri-series

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha speaks during the post-match presentation after Pakistan defeated UAE in the second match of the tri-series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on August 30, 2025. – Screengrab/Livestream

SHARJAH: Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha spoke about the team’s performance after his side registers second consecutive victory in the ongoing tri-series against UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

During the post-match press conference, Agha praised the team’s batting while acknowledging areas for improvement, particularly in the bowling department.

"It was a perfect batting performance. With the ball, we were good in the first 15 overs, but our death bowling is still an area of concern. I’ve said before — he’s a generational talent, with a bright future, and I hope he continues to do well for a long time," Agha said.

The all-rounder also highlighted the team’s ongoing efforts to refine their bowling in the final overs.

"We’re working hard on improving our death bowling, and we need to get better in that aspect. Overall though, I think we’ve done well as a team," he stated.

Pakistan secured a 31-run victory over UAE to record back-to-back wins in the tri-nation T20I series. Chasing a challenging target of 208, UAE managed 176-8 despite a steady start.

Openers Muhammad Zohaib and skipper Muhammad Waseem added a 39-run partnership, with Waseem adopting an aggressive approach.

However, Zohaib struggled and was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz on the first ball of the fifth over for 13 off 14 deliveries.

Waseem also fell cheaply after being run out due to a mix-up with Hasan Ali effecting the dismissal with support from Hasan Nawaz, leaving him with 33 off 18 balls, with UAE at 54-2 in 5.5 overs.

Dhruv Parashar and Asif Khan steadied the innings, guiding UAE past the 100-run mark, but by the 14th over, the score was 103-5.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali conceded 19 runs in the 15th over, including two sixes and a four, as Asif Khan launched a powerful assault. The duo added a 50-run partnership by the 16th over but still faced a steep chase, requiring 79 runs from four overs.

The crucial partnership was broken by Salman Mirza, who dismissed Dhruv Parashar for 15 off 19 balls, leaving UAE at 130-6 in 16.2 overs.

Asif Khan then reached a blazing fifty off 25 balls, hitting four sixes, before Hasan Ali dismissed him for 77 off 35 balls in the final over, also removing Saghir Khan for 11, ending UAE’s innings.

Earlier, Pakistan’s innings had some turbulence. Saim Ayub continued his aggressive form, reaching his fourth T20I fifty off 25 balls.

Captain Salman Agha was dismissed cheaply for five off nine balls by Saghir Khan, leaving Pakistan at 74-3 in 7.5 overs.

Hasan Nawaz’s firepower then came to the fore. In the 16th over, he hit three consecutive sixes to reach his second T20I fifty off 24 deliveries, sharing a 50-run partnership with Mohammad Nawaz before being dismissed for 56 off 26 balls. By 15.4 overs, Pakistan was at 161-5.

In the 17th over, Junaid Siddique dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris for a run-a-ball one, reducing Pakistan to 169-6. Saghir Khan then removed Mohammad Nawaz for 25 off 15 balls.

Faheem Ashraf was run out for 16, Salman Mirza run out for three, and Sufiyan Muqeem remained unbeaten without facing a ball, as Pakistan posted 207.