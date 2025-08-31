Undefeated Usman Wazeer becomes new WBC OPBF Silver Champion via knockout

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer celebrates after becoming the new WBC OPBF Silver Welterweight champion after defeating seasoned Indonesian fighter Ferdinandus at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok on August 30, 2025. - Instagram/usmanwazeerofficial

BANGKOK: Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer emerged victorious to become the new WBC OPBF Silver Welterweight champion after defeating seasoned Indonesian fighter Ferdinandus at the World Siam Stadium on Saturday.

With this victory, Wazeer extended his professional record to an impeccable 17-0.

The 25-year old dedicated the win to the recent flood victims in Pakistan, sharing his message on Instagram.

"Alhamdulillah 17-0 and the new @wbcboxing OPBF Silver title champion. This fight is dedicated to all the victims affected by the ongoing flood situation in Pakistan. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout! Stick around for the journey for the World Championship."

The bout was historic, as he became the first Pakistani boxer whose fight was aired live in 168 countries through one of the sport’s largest broadcasting channels.

Prior to this, Wazeer had defeated India’s S. Eswaran in April via a Technical Knockout (TKO) in the first round, further cementing his dominance in the boxing circuit.

That match, highly anticipated due to the historic sporting rivalry between Pakistan and India, marked Wazeer’s 16th professional fight, concluding in just one minute and 41 seconds.

Dubbed the “Asian Boy,” Usman from Gilgit-Baltistan has already won prestigious titles including the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and Middle East Title, earning global recognition and immense pride for Pakistan.

Following his emphatic win, Wazeer delivered a message of unity, addressing the social media comparisons of the bout to an India-Pakistan war:

"I sincerely request both nations — we want peace. Let sports bring us together, not divide us."