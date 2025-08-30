Pakistan register record T20I total at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pakistan batters Saim Ayub (Right) and Fakhar Zaman during the T20I tri-series match against UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on August 30, 2025. - PCB

SHARJAH: Pakistan on Saturday registered a record T20I total at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium during the second match of the tri-nation T20I series against hosts UAE.

Batting first, the men in green posted 207, which is not only the second-highest T20I total at this venue but also Pakistan's highest-ever score at Sharjah.

The highest total batting first at the stadium remains Afghanistan’s 215-6 against Zimbabwe on January 10, 2016.

Highest team totals in T20Is at UAE:

Team Score Opposition Date Afghanistan 215-6 Zimbabwe January 10, 2016 Pakistan 207 UAE August 30, 2025 UAE 206-8 Bangladesh May 19, 2025 Bangladesh 205-5 UAE May 19, 2025 Afghanistan 203-3 UAE December 29, 2023

This score also marks Pakistan’s highest-ever T20I total overall, surpassing their previous best of 193-2 against Hong Kong in the Men’s T20 Asia Cup in 2022.

Highest T20I total by Pakistan at UAE:

Score Opposition Date 207 UAE August 30, 2025 193-2 Hong Kong September 2, 2022 189-4 Scotland November 7, 2021 182-7 Afghaanistan March 27, 2023 182-7 Afghanistan August 29, 2025

Batting first, Pakistan suffered an early setback as opener Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for eight runs off five balls by Junaid Siddique in the first over.

Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman then put together a 29-run partnership for the second wicket, but Zaman fell for six runs off seven deliveries to spinner Haider Ali, leaving Pakistan at 38-2 in 3.1 overs.

Saim Ayub continued his aggressive innings, reaching his fourth T20I fifty off just 25 deliveries at a strike rate of 200. Pakistan captain Salman Agha fell cheaply for five runs off nine balls to Saghir Khan, reducing the team to 74-3 in 7.5 overs.

The 12th over proved costly as Saghir Khan struck again, dismissing Saim Ayub for a crucial 69-run knock off 38 balls, which included seven fours and four sixes, leaving Pakistan at 104-4 in 11.3 overs.

In the 16th over, Hasan Nawaz hit three consecutive sixes, helping him reach his second T20I fifty off just 24 deliveries, while sharing a 50-run partnership with Mohammad Nawaz.

He was eventually dismissed on the fourth delivery of the over for 56 off 26 balls, which included two fours and six sixes, with Pakistan at 161-5 in 15.4 overs.

In the 17th over, Junaid Siddique removed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris for a run-a-ball one, leaving Pakistan at 169-6 in 16.3 overs.

Saghir Khan continued his impressive spell by dismissing Mohammad Nawaz for a quick 25 off 15 balls, marking Pakistan’s seventh wicket.

Faheem Ashraf was run out for 16 off 11 balls, Salman Mirza was run out for three, and Sufiyan Muqeem did not face a delivery as Pakistan were bowled out for 207.

For UAE, Saghir Khan finished with figures of 3/44 in four overs, Junaid Siddique claimed 3/49, and Haider Ali picked up two wickets.