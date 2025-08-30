Muhammad Farooq’s century keeps FATA in hunt against Rawalpindi

FATA Region’s opening batter Muhammad Farooq, pictured after scoring 108 runs, during the Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26 match against Rawalpindi Region at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on August 30, 2025. – PCB

KARACHI: Rawalpindi Region displayed resilience in their batting to post a total of 375 all out in 108.5 overs against FATA Region on the second day of the ongoing Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26 at the National Bank Cricket Stadium.

The innings began cautiously as Yasir Khan fell early for four off nine balls, dismissed by Arshad Ullah, putting initial pressure on the side.

However, Abdul Faseeh and Affan Ishaq steadied the innings with a patient partnership. Faseeh played a well-crafted knock of 70 runs off 149 balls, including 10 boundaries, while Ishaq contributed 54 runs off 149 balls, providing stability to the middle order.

Atif Khan joined the innings and added a crucial 54 runs from 88 deliveries at a strike rate of 61.36, including a six. His dismissal at the 77th over marked the end of a significant partnership phase.

Syed Aqib Shah continued the fight with a valuable 62 runs off 140 balls, though scoring at a modest pace.

The lower-middle order added vital momentum in the latter stages. Mubasir Khan struck 17 runs from 25 balls at a strike rate of 68.00, while Taimur Khan supported with 36 runs off 57 balls, including a six, accelerating the run rate before the innings concluded.

Contributions from Mehran Mumtaz (14), Muhammad Faizan (7), Kashif Ali (4), and the unbeaten Muhammad Awais Anwar (5*) helped Rawalpindi cross the 375-run mark.

For FATA, Sameen Gul was the standout bowler, taking 4/77 in 21 overs, while Arshad Ullah, Akif Javed, Muhammad Sarwar Azaz Khan, and Wasim Khan claimed one wicket each.

In reply, FATA faced an early setback as opener Muhammad Usman was dismissed for just one off five deliveries by Muhammad Faizan.

Muhammad Farooq and Salman Khan rebuilt with a 100-run partnership for the second wicket. Salman fell for 24 off 54, ending the stand at 106-2 in 19.4 overs.

Farooq continued to anchor the innings, reaching a well-paced 108 runs before being dismissed by Mehran Mumtaz.

Azaz Khan contributed 20 off 76, while Wasi Khan played a crucial unbeaten knock of 51 alongside Sarwar, who remained unbeaten on 20.

Heading into the third day, FATA trail by 138 runs with six wickets in hand, with Muhammad Wasim Khan and Muhammad Sarwar at the crease.