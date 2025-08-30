Zain Abbas’ century powers Multan as Omair Bin Yousuf fights back for Karachi

Multan Regions opening batter Zain Abbas pictured after playing a 124-run knock during the Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025 match against Karachi Region (B) at the State Bank Stadium in Karachi on August 29, 2025. - PCB

KARACHI: Multan Region posted a formidable total of 454-8 declared in 117.4 overs in their first innings against Karachi Region (B) in the ongoing Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26 at the State Bank Stadium.

The innings was anchored by opener Zain Abbas, who played a superb knock of 124 runs off 171 balls, laced with 11 fours and three sixes, setting the tone for Multan’s dominance.

His solid partnerships helped stabilise the innings after an early setback when Muhammad Uzair Mumtaz was dismissed cheaply for 10.

Experienced batter Waqar Hussain provided further resistance with a patient 85 off 182 balls, striking five boundaries and one six, as he held one end firmly.

In the middle order, Muhammad Sharoon Siraj showcased his batting prowess with a fluent 83 off 123 deliveries (8 fours, 1 six), guiding Multan past the 300-mark.

Arafat Minhas also made a valuable contribution, scoring 82 off 116 balls, including seven boundaries, ensuring Multan finished with a strong total despite losing wickets at intervals.

Other notable contributions came from Muhammad Shahzad (25), while tailender Tahir Hussain remained unbeaten on three.

For Karachi Region (B), the bowlers toiled hard on a testing surface. Mir Hamza was the most successful, picking up key wickets including the dismissals of Zain Abbas and Waqar Hussain, returning figures of 3-78 in 23 overs.

Yaqoob chipped in with two wickets, dismissing both Arafat Minhas and Ali Usman, while Aziz and Umar claimed a wicket apiece.

In reply, Karachi reached 192-3 in 51 overs. Opener Abdullah led the way with a solid 75 off 109 balls, including eight boundaries and a six.

His 105-run partnership with Omair Bin Yousuf (62 off 98) steadied Karachi after the early dismissal of Usman Khan (10 off 25).

Both Abdullah and Omair fell to Muhammad Hasan Hafeez, who struck twice in quick succession to leave Karachi at 168-3 in 42.1 overs.

Heading into the third day, Karachi trail by 262 runs with seven wickets in hand, with Haroon Arshad and Saud Shakeel at the crease.