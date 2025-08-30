Rizwan’s 189, Suleman’s 159 power Hyderabad to mammoth total

Hyderabad Region batters Muhammad Suleman and Rizwan Mehmood during their Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26 match against Karachi Region (W) at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan on August 30, 2025. – PCB

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Hyderabad Region, on the second day of play, piled up a commanding total of 637-7 declared in 140.2 overs in their first innings, putting themselves in a dominant position against Karachi Region (W) in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26 at the Abbasia Sports Complex.

The innings did not begin smoothly for Hyderabad, as they lost opener Haris Khan cheaply for just two runs, dismissed by Muhammad Raza in the second over.

Soon after, Muhammad Sadam Saeed also departed for 16, leaving Hyderabad reeling at 43/2 in the 15th over.

At this stage, Saad Khan played a crucial knock, scoring 99 off 133 balls with 15 boundaries and a six. His fluent stroke play steadied the innings and lifted the score to 210/3, before he fell just one run short of a well-deserved century.

The real turnaround came through a commanding partnership between Muhammad Suleman and Rizwan Mehmood. Suleman struck a brilliant 159 off 185 balls, laced with 24 fours and a six at a strike rate of 85.95.

Rizwan, on the other hand, anchored the innings with a marathon knock of 189 off 274 deliveries, including 23 fours. His composed and elegant batting ensured Hyderabad not only recovered but also seized complete control of the contest.

Adding further to Karachi’s woes, Ali Shan played a superb innings of 100 off 130 balls, featuring 17 boundaries, before retiring hurt. His contribution further consolidated Hyderabad’s massive total.

Among the lower order, Daniyal Hussain Rajput scored 18, while Noman Ali chipped in with a quickfire 17 off 17 balls. Jawad Ali remained unbeaten on seven when the declaration came at 637/7.

For Karachi, Muhammad Raza, Asad Akhtar and Aarish Ali Khan picked up two wickets each, while Usman Raheem claimed one.

In reply, Karachi Region reached 113-1 in 29 overs at stumps on the second day. Mirza Saad Baig (41 off 79) and Mohammad Taha (20 off 25) were unbeaten at the crease.

The team lost Khawaja Nafay for 29 off 45 balls—an innings that included four boundaries and a six—while opener Jahanzaib Sultan retired hurt after scoring 22 off 25 balls.

Heading into the third day, Karachi trail by 524 runs with nine wickets in hand, needing their batters to deliver big scores to stay in the contest.