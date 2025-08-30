WATCH: Pakistan team offers condolence to Rashid Khan after brother’s passing

Pakistan team offers condolences to Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan on the passing of his brother after the tri-series opening match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on August 29, 2025. – PCB

SHARJAH: The Pakistan cricket team offered condolences to Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan following the passing of his elder brother, Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari, last week.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, national players along with team manager Naveed Akram Cheema were seen consoling the Afghan skipper, embracing him and praying for the departed soul.

The 26-year-old, who is currently leading Afghanistan in the ongoing tri-series in Sharjah, has received heartfelt sympathy from the global cricketing community.

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran was among the first to post on his social media platform 'X'.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of Rashid Khan's elder brother Haji Abdul Halim. An elder brother is like a father to the family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. My heartfelt condolences to @rashidkhan_19 and his family.”

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan also expressed grief, stating: “It is with deep sorrow that I learned of the passing of the elder brother of @rashidkhan_19 (Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari)."

"May Allah grant him the highest ranks of Paradise (Jannat al-Firdaus) and bestow beautiful patience upon their esteemed family. Ameen,” he added.

Despite the personal tragedy, Rashid showed remarkable resilience by taking the field in the series opener against Pakistan.

Chasing 183, Afghanistan were bowled out for 143 and lost by 39 runs, but the all-rounder stood tall with a fighting cameo of 39 off just 16 balls.

The Afghan Atalans are scheduled to face hosts UAE in their second match of the tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 1.

Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi.