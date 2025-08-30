Nick Woltemade signs long-term deal with Newcastle United

VfB Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade applauds fans after the match on August 23, 2025. — Reuters

Newcastle United has completed the signing of German forward Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart on a long-term deal, the club confirmed on Saturday.

While the financial details of the transfer have not been officially disclosed, international media reports suggest the deal is worth £69 million (approximately $93.21 million), marking a significant investment for the club.

At 23 years old, Woltemade's transfer surpasses the previous record set by Swedish striker Alexander Isak, who joined Newcastle for £63 million three years ago, making Isak's record a brief one.

Woltemade began his career at Werder Bremen, making his Bundesliga debut at just 17 years old, a record for the club. He later moved to Stuttgart, where he netted 17 goals in 33 appearances during the previous season, showcasing his potential as a rising star in German football.

With Isak reportedly negotiating a move to Liverpool, Woltemade now faces the challenge of quickly adapting to his new surroundings at St. James' Park. However, he has not been registered in time to feature in Newcastle’s match against Leeds United on Saturday.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe expressed his satisfaction with the signing, emphasizing that Woltemade's qualities align perfectly with the club’s attacking needs.

"We are delighted to get Nick's signing over the line so quickly. He fits the profile for exactly what we have been looking for to add to our attacking options," Howe said.

The 1.98-meter forward, who has been capped twice by Germany, has been called up for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Northern Ireland in September.

Reflecting on his move, Woltemade admitted it was a major step in his career. "It's a big step in my life to leave Germany, but everybody has welcomed me so well, and it already feels like family," he said.