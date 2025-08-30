Christopher Nkunku signs five-year deal with AC Milan

An undated picture of Christopher Nkunku. — Reuters

AC Milan have signed forward Christopher Nkunku on a five-year contract from Chelsea, the Italian side announced on Saturday, opening a fresh chapter for the Frenchman following an underwhelming stint in England.

The financial details were not disclosed, but according to the British media, the transfer fee is approximately €42 million ($49.17 million).

Nkunku did not meet the expectations of the fans and his team in the Premier League after a stellar career start in Germany and will now be looking to regain his form after the new signing.

However, in June 2023, Nkunku signed a six-year contract with Chelsea, right after he had an incredible run in the Bundesliga, where he earned recognition for his versatility, creativity, and goal-scoring ability.

His success did not carry over to England, and he struggled there because of injuries and inconsistent playing time. Nkunku scored 18 goals in his 62 Chelsea games.

Nkunku played a part in Chelsea’s wonderful season, in which the Blues won the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Conference League, though he faced challenges personally.

Nkunku has joined Milan, recovering from the team’s previous season’s poor eight-place finish in Serie A, as the newest piece of the team's rebuilding project.

As the Rossoneri try to regain their domestic and European relevance, he is joining other summer signings Ardon Jashari, Samuele Ricci and Pervis Estupinan.

Milan is looking forward to Nkunku’s offensive brilliance and comprehensive experience to have a significant impact, and relocating to Italy gives him a new opportunity to revive himself at the top echelon and confirm his previous stellar levels of performance. Nkunku will wear the number 18 shirt.