Inzamam, Azhar heroics not enough as Zalmi triumph in flood relief clash

Legends XI batters Inzamam ul Haq and Azhar Mahmood during the flood relief exhibition match at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium against Peshawar Zalmi in Peshawar on August 30, 2025. - Screengrab/PeshawarZalmi

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Zalmi edged past Legends XI by just six runs in the flood relief exhibition match at Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Batting first, Zalmi were bundled out for just 144 in 14.4 overs despite a solid start, courtesy of exceptional bowling spells from Shahid Afridi and Abdur Rehman.

Despite a solid 50-run opening stand between skipper Babar Azam and Yasir Hameed, Zalmi’s batting lineup collapsed after the promising start.

Once the first wicket fell, wickets tumbled at regular intervals. Apart from the openers, no other batter contributed significantly as Zalmi failed to play out their full quota of 15 overs.

Yasir played a brisk cameo of 35 off 18 before falling to Abdur Rehman, while Babar looked in fine touch with 41 off 23 but was undone by Saeed Ajmal.

Maaz Sadaqat (2) and Israrullah (7) departed cheaply, losing their wickets to Rehman and Mohammad Hafeez, respectively.

The spin duo of Hafeez and Rehman further dented Zalmi, dismissing Amir Burki (24 off 8) and Salman Khan (4 off 5), leaving the side in trouble at 114-5.

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi then took charge, ripping through the lower order with three wickets, including Azan Afridi (13), Nisar Ali (1), and Imran Jr, who was trapped LBW for a golden duck.

Ajmal wrapped up the innings by removing Mohammad Irfan (7), while Zulfiqar Babar remained unbeaten on 7 from two balls.

For Legends, Afridi and Rehman grabbed three wickets each, while Ajmal and Hafeez bagged two apiece.

Chasing 145, Legends XI endured a shaky start as wickets fell in quick succession. Mohammad Irfan struck in the first over, bowling out Kamran Ghulam for one, before Salman dismissed Imran Farhat for the same score in the very next over.

Irfan then returned to send Hafeez back for just two, reducing Legends to 6-3 inside three overs.

Azhar Ali and Humayun Farhat stitched a 29-run stand, but Azhar’s dismissal for 9 and Humayun’s departure for a quickfire 27 off 15 left Legends reeling at 5 down by the seventh over.

Babar Azam added to their misery by removing Younis Khan for a run-a-ball two.

Veteran Inzamam-ul-Haq, joined by Arif, began a fightback as the pair steadied the innings.

Arif later retired hurt, making way for all-rounder Azhar Mahmood. Inzamam rolled back the years with trademark big hitting, striking a boundary and two towering sixes in Yasir Hameed’s over to lift Legends to 92-6 after 12 overs.

Mahmood and Inzamam combined for a vital 50-run partnership, keeping the contest alive with aggressive stroke play.

With 22 needed off the final over, Legends fell short by just six runs. Inzamam remained unbeaten on 46 off 23 balls, while Mahmood added 34 off 14 as the side closed on 138-6.

For Zalmi, Irfan and Babar Azam picked up two wickets apiece, while Salman and Zulfiqar Babar chipped in with one each.

It is pertinent to mention that the charity fixture, held in collaboration with the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government, is being played under the slogan “Khel Se Khidmat” (Service through Sports).

All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in the province.

Legends XI: Inzamam-ul-Haq (c), Imran Farhat, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Azhar Mehmood, Humayun Farhat, Saeed Ajmal, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Umaid Asif, Abdur Rehman, Waqar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Nisar Afridi, Aimal Khan, Mohammad Salman.

Zalmi XI: Babar Azam (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Hameed, Israrullah, Salman Khan, Azan Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Zulifqar Babar, Ihsanullah, Amir Barki, Nisar Ali, Imran Jr., Qasim Saeed.