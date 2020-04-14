Criminalisation of match-fixing already in the works: PCB

Sharjeel Khan's mooted comeback in the national fold has sparked debate if players found guilty of corruption are being punished enough.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has come out in support of recent calls to criminalise match and spot-fixing in Pakistan, just as it is in Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand.

Mani, in a PCB podcast, said that it is important for cricket playing nations to have laws against the menace of fixing in sports so that any such incidents could be properly investigated.

“One thing should be very clear: there should be zero tolerance on such offences,” he said.

“We have been following what ICC rules are but we lack what other countries have done to curb fixing and that’s criminalisation of corruption in sports."

Former captain Rashid Latif had last week urged the government to legislate on match-fixing and join countries such as Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand. UK, too, deals with fixing offences under its bribery laws.

The PCB chief says he is a proponent of the idea and has "already spoken to the government earlier on this and will go again stressing to make laws against fixing in corruption".

“We don’t have legal authority to call witnesses or seek bank details but if we make laws against this then it will make it easy to investigate by agencies,” Mani explained.

READ: Spot-fixing akin to murder; fixers should be hanged: Javed Miandad

Commenting on debate around the possible return of Sharjeel Khan, the chairman PCB said that he doesn’t comment on any individual but stated that anyone who has completed their suspension should get the opportunity to prove themselves again.

He said that rehabilitation of tainted players would also help proliferate the message against match fixing.

"Such players can also tell others that how harmful it was for them to get involved in corrupt practices,” he said.

However, Mani made it clear that “a player can make a comeback only on the basis of their performance and fitness."

Criminalisation of match-fixing already in the works: PCB