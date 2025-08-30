PFF nears resolution of financial woes: sources

Headquarters of the Pakistan Football Federation in Lahore. — Facebook/PFF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is moving closer to resolving its longstanding financial difficulties after successfully opening a new official bank account.

Under the leadership of PFF president Mohsen Gilani, the federation opened the account at MCB in Lahore. The move follows the freezing of the previous account due to legal complications, which had previously prevented the PFF from receiving FIFA funding.

The local bank approved the new account based on FIFA certification and the PFF has since updated FIFA regarding the change. With the new account in place, the federation is expected to receive all pending FIFA funds in the near future.

This development marks a significant step forward for the PFF, ensuring smoother financial operations and stability for football administration in Pakistan.

Officials hope that access to these funds will allow the federation to focus on development programs, grassroots initiatives, and upcoming international commitments.

The successful opening of the bank account brings much-needed relief to the PFF, which had struggled in recent months to manage its finances. With FIFA funding set to resume, the federation is poised to strengthen its operations and promote the growth of football across the country.

Sources revealed that the PFF has finalised a comprehensive 15-point agenda for its upcoming Executive Committee meeting. The agenda has been circulated among committee members ahead of the meeting.

Key items include the launch of a franchise league, the opening of new bank accounts, and the appointment of a new PFF General Secretary, with Shahid Khokhar and Col Hamdani reportedly under consideration.

PFF President Mohsin Gillani is expected to brief members on recent interactions with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), as well as updates on strategic partnerships with the football associations of Azerbaijan and China.

Other agenda points include the proposal to introduce a new PFF logo, the commencement of the franchise league, Premier League, and Challenge Cup tournaments to boost competitive football in Pakistan.

The committee will also review the formation of various committees and approve the federation’s annual budget, along with the opening of additional bank accounts to strengthen financial operations.