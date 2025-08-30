Ben Shelton withdraws from US Open due to injury

Ben Shelton reaches for a forehand against Adrian Mannarino on day six of the 2025 US Open tennis tournament at Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center on Aug 29, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: American sixth seed Ben Shelton’s US Open campaign ended in heartbreak on Friday as he withdrew mid-match against France’s Adrian Mannarino due to a severe shoulder injury at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Shelton was visibly in pain during the contest and made the decision to retire before the decisive fifth set.

“I just did something to my shoulder, I don’t know what it is. I’m in a lot of pain,” Shelton said after the match, reflecting on the abrupt end to his run. The withdrawal marked a disappointing exit for the young American, who had been viewed as one of the country’s top hopes in the tournament.

Shelton’s exit added to a challenging day for American fans, as unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova defeated tenth seed Emma Navarro, and fellow American Frances Tiafoe, the 17th seed, fell to Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets. These results meant that the hopes of the home crowd were somewhat diminished, with only a few Americans still left in contention.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continued to make history despite battling a lower back issue. The 38-year-old Serbian defeated Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3 to reach the fourth round.

With this win, Djokovic broke Roger Federer’s record, claiming his 192nd Grand Slam hardcourt victory and becoming the oldest man to advance past the round of 16 at the US Open since Jimmy Connors in 1991.

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka also advanced, overcoming setbacks and injury concerns to progress further in the tournament.

American Tommy Paul hopes to continue the nation’s charge after a hard-fought four-set victory, while fourth seed Jessica Pegula and former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova secured their spots in the round of 16.